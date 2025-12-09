CBI Books Anil Ambani's Son In Rs 228 Crore Bank Fraud Case; Residence Searched

"The CBI obtained search warrants from the court of Special Judge for CBI, Mumbai and has commenced searches at two official premises of Reliance Home Finance Ltd., residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, the then Director of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. and residential premises of Ravindra Sudhalkar, Ex-chief executive officer and Whole Time Director of RHFL, all at Mumbai on Dec. 9, 2025," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.