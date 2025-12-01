Apple Trying To 'Scuttle' Probe: CCI Tells Delhi High Court In Global Turnover Dispute

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Centre and Competition Commission of India on a plea by tech giant Apple Inc challenging CCI's direction to furnish the firm's audited financial statements for several years.

Apple has also challenged the amendment to the Competition Act, 2002, which allows CCI to impose penalties based on a company's global turnover.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs and CCI on Apple's petition and asked them to file reply affidavits within a week.

The court listed the matter for a hearing on December 16.

Apple, in its petition, said the effect of amended penalty provisions is that the turnover generated from all products or services of the enterprise can be aggregated for computation of the penalty, instead of the turnover generated from the affected 'relevant product or services' of the enterprise.

It said after the amendment, the global turnover of an enterprise, generated from territories outside the jurisdiction of the CCI, can be considered for computation of the penalty, instead of the turnover of an enterprise as generated in the 'relevant geographic market', that is, in the Indian market.

The plea said amended provision empowers the CCI to fine firms found guilty of abuse of dominance or anti-competitive conduct up to 10 per cent of its average turnover of preceding three financial years.