WeWork IPO GMP Stays Modest On Second Day Of Subscription; Check IPO Details

WeWork India Management Ltd., backed by Embassy Group, which launched its initial public offering today to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the sale of equity, received a muted response from the investors on Friday. Only 4% of the public issue was booked on the first day of subscription, with investors bidding for 11,12,257 shares against the 2,54,89,748 on offer.

The IPO of WeWork India will close for subscription on October 7.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained constant for the last couple of days, showing modest gains over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Here is a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the WeWork India, including the price band, issue size, lot size and important dates.