Vidya Wires IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Trends Suggest Ahead Of Dec. 3 Launch

Metal wires manufacturer Vidya Wires Ltd. is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week. The Rs 300-crore mainboard issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, December 3.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has been among the top 'Business and Finance' trending topics this week, indicating strong interest among investors (especially private market investors) who would gauge the performance of the public issue based on market sentiments. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here’s all you need to know about the Vidya Wires IPO, including the latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, important dates and other key details.