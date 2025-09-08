Urban Company IPO GMP Soars Ahead Of Opening This Week — Check Key Details Here

The Urban Company IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,900 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 4.58 crore shares amounting to Rs 472 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 13.86 crore shares worth Rs 1,428 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 145 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,935. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,090. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,00,645.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 98 and Rs 103 per share.

Investors can participate in the IPO from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Sept. 15. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 16 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of Urban Company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 17.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered at least 75% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated a maximum of 10% of the net offer and up to 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.