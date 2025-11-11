Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Signals Over 16% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch; Check Details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 3,600 crore. It comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for a single lot size of 37 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,689. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,05,646. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 69 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,13,541.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 378 and Rs 397 per share.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

The subscription window will remain open from November 12 to November 14. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on November 17. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on November 18, and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 19.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered up to 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net issue and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

