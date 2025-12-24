Shyam Dhani Industries IPO, Final Day: GMP Soars; 90% Listing Pop Expected For Investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shyam Dhani Industries Ltd. continued to witness strong demand on the second day of bidding on Dec. 23, with the issue getting subscribed 241 times.

According to the NSE data, the NSE SME issue of the spices manufacturer attracted bids for 94,91,30,000 shares against 39,38,000 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 10.69 times on the second day. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category saw a subscription of over 372 times, while retail investors oversubscribed their quota by over 350 times.

Amid the strong investor demand for the Shyam Dhani Industries IPO shares, the GMP for the SME IPO has soared to a new high suggesting strong demand for the issue among private market investors. The latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a significant listing gain, up to 90% listing pop for investors as subscription for the SME issue concludes today.