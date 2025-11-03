Orkla India IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details
The share allotment status for the Orkla India IPO will be finalised today, Monday, November 3. Follow the steps provided below to check your application status.
The initial public offering of Orkla India Ltd. witnessed an overwhelming response with a subscription of 48.73 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.
Overall, the IPO attracted bids for 77.97 crore shares against 1.6 crore shares on offer, as per the BSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was booked 117.63 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed their quota 54.42 times. The retail portion was booked 7.05 times.
The employee category saw healthy demand too, with a subscription of 15.13 times.
Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now waiting for the allotment of the shares. The company is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Monday, November 3.
Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Steps To Check Orkla India IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
2. Select the issue type as “Equity”.
3. Choose "Orkla India Limited" from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter your application number or PAN.
5. Complete the Captcha for verification.
6. Click the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Orkla India IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Go to the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
2. Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
3. Choose the company symbol "ORKLAINDIA" from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter your PAN and Application Number.
5. Click “Submit” to view your share allotment details.
Steps To Check Orkla India IPO Allotment On KFin Technologies
1. Visit the IPO Status page on the KFintech website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
2. From the IPO dropdown menu, choose "Orkla India IPO".
3. Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
4. Enter your PAN, Application number, or Demat Account details.
5. Enter the captcha details to proceed.
Orkla India IPO Listing Date
Following the IPO allotment, the company will initiate refunds and share transfers to Demat accounts on November 4. Shares of Orkla India Ltd. are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 6.
Orkla India IPO GMP
The grey market premium (GMP) for Orkla India IPO stood at Rs 95.5 as of 7:00 a.m. on November 3. With a price band cap of Rs 730, the estimated listing price for Orkla India's shares is Rs 825.5. The latest GMP implies a potential listing gain of 13.08% per share.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from Investorgain.
Orkla India IPO Key Details
Orkla India IPO, worth Rs 1,667.54 crore, was a 100% offer-for-sale comprising 2.28 crore equity shares. The IPO was a book-built issue, with the price band fixed at Rs 730 per share at the upper end. The issue opened for public subscription on Oct. 29 and closed on Oct. 31.
Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India offers a diverse range of food products, including spices. It owns leading brands like MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments and Rasoi Magic.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.