Orkla India IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details

The initial public offering of Orkla India Ltd. witnessed an overwhelming response with a subscription of 48.73 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Overall, the IPO attracted bids for 77.97 crore shares against 1.6 crore shares on offer, as per the BSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was booked 117.63 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) subscribed their quota 54.42 times. The retail portion was booked 7.05 times.

The employee category saw healthy demand too, with a subscription of 15.13 times.

Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now waiting for the allotment of the shares. The company is scheduled to finalise the IPO allotment status on Monday, November 3.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.