Mutual Funds Mop Up Most Shares As Vidya Wires Raises Rs 90 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Vidya Wires Ltd. has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.73 crore shares at Rs 52 apiece to 10 anchor investors.

All the names in the anchor investment list were three domestic mutual funds that applied through a total of seven mutual fund schemes. Mutual funds have mopped up over Rs 70 crores.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund holds the highest allocation among the lot with 26.67%, closely followed by Bank of India Small Cap Fund with 21.11%.

Bank of India Business Cycle Fund has also bought 5.55% stake in the IPO. Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow also emerges as one of the top anchor investors with 11.11% stake in the company.

LIC Mutual Fund schemes have also bought over 23% stake collectively across various schemes. The LIC MF Infrastructure Fund bought 9.44% stake while LIC MF Manufacturing Fund bought 8.33% of the portion.

LIC MF Small Cap Fund and LIC MF Value Fund bought 4.44% and 2.22% respectively ahead of the public IPO launch.

Names like MAIQ Growth Scheme and Maybank Securities, also bought 5.56% stake each.