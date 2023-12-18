Motisons Jewellers IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Motisons Jewellers Ltd.'s opened its initial public offering of Rs 151.25 crore on Monday.

The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 52–55 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

The IPO includes a fresh issue up to 2.75 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The jewellery maker will use the proceeds to reduce existing borrowing taken from the commercial banks.

Motisons Jewellers has done a pre-IPO placement of 60 lakh shares at a price band of Rs 55 each for a cash consideration of up to Rs 33 crore.