Meesho IPO Vs Aequs IPO Vs Vidya Wires IPO: GMP Hints Over 40% Listing Gain

Primary market is buzzing again after the launch of the three mainboard IPOs. Leading e-commerce platform Meesho, metal wires producer Vidya Wires, and Diversified contract manufacturing company Aequs launched their initial public offerings (IPOs) on Wednesday, December 3.

All three IPOs were fully subscribed on Day 1, with Meesho getting booked 2.35 times, Aequs 3.42 times and Vidya Wires 2.89 times.

The grey market premium for these three IPOs has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts since yesterday. With private market investors anticipating strong listing gains of up to 40%, all eyes would be on the grey market premium for these three IPOs as subscription enters its second day. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Here’s what the latest grey market trends suggest for the three IPOs.