InvIT IPO: Citius Transnet Investment Trust Plans To Raise Rs 1,340 Crore, Files DRHP

Citius Transnet Investment Trust has filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to seek approval for a Rs 1,340-crore initial public offering (IPO).

As per the draft documents, the proposed public issue comprises units aggregating up to Rs 1,340 crore, including a strategic investor portion capped at 25% of the total size.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance, amounting to Rs 1,235 crore, will be used for partial or complete acquisition of securities of SRPL and certain identified project SPVs — TEL, JSEL, Dhola, and Dibang — with a portion earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Citius Transnet Investment Trust is a transport sector-focused infrastructure investment trust established with an objective to acquire, manage and invest in a portfolio of transport infrastructure assets, including roads, in India.

The sponsor of the Trust is Epic TransNet Infrastructure, wholly-owned by the schemes of the Infrastructure Yield Trust, an AIF managed by EAAA India Alternatives Limited (EAAA).

The Trust's portfolio assets comprise a total of 3,406.71 lane-kilometres (seven toll assets spanning more than 3,043.22 lane-kilometres, and three annuity assets spanning more than 363.49 lane-kilometres) across nine states.

Financially, its revenue from operations was Rs 1,987 crore during FY25 and the net loss was Rs 417.7 crore.

Axis Capital, Ambit and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers. The units are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

