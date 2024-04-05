How To Check Aluwind Architectural IPO Allotment Status
The allotment of shares of Aluwind Architectural IPO is expected to be finalised today.
Aluwind Architectural saw a tepid response to its IPO with an overall subscription of 8.19 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:
Retail investors subscribed 10.71 times and 'other' category investors subscribed 5.23 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
The subscription period for the Aluwind Architectural IPO ended on April 4. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the IPO from March 28. The SME IPO consists of 66 lakh shares, with a fixed price issue of Rs 29.70 crore, priced at Rs 45 per share. To participate, retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs135,000, with a minimum lot size of 3000 shares
The allotment for the Aluwind Architectural IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 5.
Investors can check Aluwind Architectural IPO allotment status on the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the registrar for the issue.
How to check Aluwind Architectural IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select "Aluwind Architectural Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Aluwind Architectural IPO Listing Date
Aluwind Architectural IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date as Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Aluwind Architectural IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Thursday, March 28
IPO Close Date: Thursday, April 4
Basis of Allotment: Friday, April 5
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, April 8
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, April 8
Listing Date: Tuesday, April 9
About Aluwind Architectural Limited
Alu-wind Architectural Limited was established in April 2003 and is involved in manufacturing of aluminum windows and glass facade. The company specialises in the installation of aluminium windows-doors, curtain walls, cladding and glazing system to cater for architects, consultants, builders, institutions and corporations.