How To Check Aluwind Architectural IPO Allotment Status

Aluwind Architectural saw a tepid response to its IPO with an overall subscription of 8.19 times on the last day of bidding. The overall subscription breakdown is as follows:

Retail investors subscribed 10.71 times and 'other' category investors subscribed 5.23 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

The subscription period for the Aluwind Architectural IPO ended on April 4. Investors had the opportunity to subscribe to the IPO from March 28. The SME IPO consists of 66 lakh shares, with a fixed price issue of Rs 29.70 crore, priced at Rs 45 per share. To participate, retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs135,000, with a minimum lot size of 3000 shares

The allotment for the Aluwind Architectural IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, April 5.