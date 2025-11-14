Fujiyama Power Systems (UTL Solar) IPO GMP In Focus On Day 2 Of Subscription; Check Details

Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 800 crore from the primary market on Thursday, November 13, was subscribed 0.09 times on Day 1. Investors bid for 22,72,725 shares against the 2,63,47,221 on offer.

The parent company which operates under the brand name UTL Solar, provides products and solutions for the rooftop solar industry. They produce a variety of products, including solar panels, inverters, and batteries.

As per the latest grey market trends, the GMP for the mainboard offer continues to indicate a flat listing for the company’s shares.

Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the Fujiyama Power Systems IPO.