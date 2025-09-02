Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP And More

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its second day of subscription. The issue was fully subscribed within hours of launch on Monday, led by demand from retail investors.

A pharmaceutical company specialising in sterile products like large and small volume parenterals and some medical devices, Amanta Healthcare is holding a Rs 126 crore IPO.

The entire IPO is a fresh issue of shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The price band is set at Rs 120 to Rs 126 apiece, with the IPO closing on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Amanta Healthcare is set to utilise the IPO proceeds to boost its capex plans. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,994. Investors can bid for a minimum of 119 shares and in multiples thereof.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors is Sept. 4. Amanta Healthcare will likely list on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 9.