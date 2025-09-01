Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Trends As Mainboard Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 1

The initial public offering of Amanta Healthcare Ltd. which opened for subscription on Monday, September 1 was fully subscribed on its first day.

The public issue was booked 1.04 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

The grey market premium for the Amanta Healthcare also has gained interest with unlisted shares trading higher than the upper end of the price band for the IPO.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about the Amanta Healthcare IPO.