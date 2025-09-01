Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Trends As Mainboard Issue Fully Subscribed On Day 1
According to current grey market premium trends, the mainboard issue can fetch a premium of over 20% when the shares of Amanta Healthcare IPO debut on the stock market next week.
The initial public offering of Amanta Healthcare Ltd. which opened for subscription on Monday, September 1 was fully subscribed on its first day.
The public issue was booked 1.04 times as of 11:15 a.m. on Monday.
The grey market premium for the Amanta Healthcare also has gained interest with unlisted shares trading higher than the upper end of the price band for the IPO.
Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other key details about the Amanta Healthcare IPO.
Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for Amanta Healthcare IPO was Rs 28 per share as of 10:30 a.m. on September 1. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 126 apiece, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 154, indicating a potential gain of around 22.22% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Amanta Healthcare IPO Key Details
Issue Type: Book-building issue
Issue Size: Rs 126 crore, 1,00,00,000 shares.
Price Band: Rs 120 to Rs 126 per share.
Lot Size: 119 shares.
IPO Dates: Monday, September 1 to Wednesday, September 3.
IPO Allotment Date: Thursday, September 4.
Initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts: Monday, September 8.
IPO Listing Date: Tuesday, September 9.
Listing At: BSE and NSE
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the Amanta Healthcare IPO. At the same time, MUFG Intime India Pvt. has been appointed as the registrar for the issue.
Amanta Healthcare Business And Financials
The company develops, manufactures and markets sterile liquid pharmaceutical products, with a focus on parenteral solutions packaged using Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies.
Amanta Healthcare Ltd., established in December 1994, makes IV fluids, diluents, eye care solutions, respiratory products, irrigation solutions, first-aid items and medical devices. Its business spans national sales, international sales and partnerships with pharma companies. The company markets over 45 generic products in India through 320 distributors and exports to Africa, Latin America, the UK and other regions.
Financials
The company’s total income fell from Rs 281.61 crore in FY24 to Rs 276.09 crore in FY25. However, its net profit increased to Rs 10.5 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3.63 crore in the preceding financial year.
Amanta Healthcare IPO: Use Of Proceeds
Amanta Healthcare plans to use the funds from its IPO for setting up new manufacturing lines at its Hariyala, Kheda facility. Part of the proceeds will go towards civil construction, equipment, plant and machinery for the SteriPort line, while another portion will be used for a new SVP line.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.