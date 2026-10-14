Viral Video: Mumbai Local Gets A Festive Twist As Women Perform Garba In Matching Red Outfits

A video showing a group of women playing garba inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media amid the ongoing Navratri celebrations. The women can be seen dancing in circles inside the moving train.

The women in the video are dressed in red sarees and other traditional outfits dancing in circles to the Gujarati devotional song 'Pavagadh Vali Mane Darshan De'.

However, it remains unclear as to when the video was recorded.

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Garba is a traditional Gujarati folk dance commonly performed during Navratri. The dance typically involves participants moving in circles to rhythmic music and devotional songs, making it one of the best known traditions associated with the festival.

The women in the viral footage are seen wearing red outfits as red was the designated colour for the third day of Navratri, which fell on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that a garba performance inside a Mumbai local train has drawn attention online. In September 2022, NDTV reported on another video showing women performing Garba aboard a local train.

The latest clip has surfaced amid Navratri, when the festive season is at its peak. The footage provides a glimpse into the celebrations related to the festival.

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