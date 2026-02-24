Ramadan 2026: Check Feb. 25 Sehri, Iftar Timings In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad And Other Cities

The holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan started in India on Feb. 19 after the sighting of the crescent moon. Being the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, this is considered as a sacred period of fasting, prayer and reflection for millions of Muslims in India and across the globe.

In a few countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the holy month of Ramadan began a day earlier on Feb. 18.

This is the time when millions of Muslims in India and around the world observe fast as this spiritual journey provides them an opportunity to further deepen their connection with God and get engaged in charitable acts.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims begin their day with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal. This offers them nourishment and strength for the day ahead. Towards the end of the day, they conclude it with Iftar, the evening meal, which is the time for joy and often starts with dates and water.

Symbolising both discipline and gratitude, Ramadan is a time when Muslims refrain from eating and drinking anything, including water, while observing fast.

Usually, they have a balanced meal for Sehri and Iftar to have enough energy throughout the day. Also, this is the time when they look forward to getting together with their family and friends.

During Ramadan, precise timings are followed for fasting, while these vary slightly depending on different locations.

Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Timings For Feb. 25

Here is taking a look at the timings for Iftar and Sehri for different cities in India, depending on the sighting of the moon and the sunrise.

New Delhi: Sehri - 5:31 a.m. I Iftar- 6:19 p.m.

Hyderabad: Sehri - 5:23 a.m. I Iftar- 6:23 p.m.

Mumbai Sehri - 5:41 a.m. I Iftar- 6:42 p.m.

Bengaluru Sehri - 5:26 a.m. I Iftar- 6:29 p.m.

Srinagar Sehri - 5:41 a.m. I Iftar- 6:24 p.m.

Lucknow Sehri - 5:16 a.m. I Iftar - 6:06 p.m.

Chennai Sehri - 05:15 a.m. I Iftar - 6:18 p.m.

Kolkata Sehri - 04:46 a.m. I Iftar - 5:39 p.m.

Ramadan 2026: Significance

The holy month of Ramadan usually lasts for 29 to 30 days. It comes to an end with the grand celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which is one of the major festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Fasting is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. It was during the holy month of Ramadan when the holy Qur'an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammad.

