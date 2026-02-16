Planning To Buy FASTag Annual Pass? NHAI Warns Users About New Online Scam — Here's What You Should Know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cautioned commuters about fake websites promoting fraudulent FASTag Annual Pass services. In an advisory circulated through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the authority has highlighted growing misuse of search engines and online ads by scammers.

The warning comes amid multiple complaints about scam websites posing as official portals and collecting money from users for passes that do not exist.

The Authority has urged people to use only genuine and verified platforms for FASTag-related services. Many commuters who frequently travel on national highways prefer to buy an Annual Pass, as it is more cost-effective for frequent journeys.

How The Scam Works?

According to officials, fraudsters are creating websites that closely resemble official FASTag payment pages.

The fraudulent portals usually appear at the top of the search engine results, as these scamsters promote them using paid advertisements and search engine optimization and crawlers. Such instances make these fake websites look trustworthy and genuine.

After users enter such websites, they are asked to enter personal details such as mobile numbers, vehicle registration information, and payment data.

Although the payment page appears genuine, the money is redirected to accounts controlled by scammers. In many cases, users either receive no confirmation or are given fake receipts, and the website may later disappear.

How to stay safe from these websites?

The road authority has urged citizens to remain cautious and access FASTag services only through official government websites or verified platforms.

Users are advised to carefully check website URLs and avoid clicking on sponsored links or unfamiliar advertisements while searching online.

The advisory also emphasises that sensitive information such as OTPs, card details, or personal credentials should never be shared with anyone claiming to provide technical support.

If a website appears suspicious or asks for unusual permissions, users should exit immediately rather than proceed with payment.

Where can one find official ways to buy FAStag?

The authority has reiterated that genuine FASTag services are available only through authorised banks, recognised payment applications, and official NHAI channels.

Users can access the official https://rajmargyatra.nhai.gov.in/ website or official application, and book a pass.

