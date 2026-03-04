Mumbai Metro Extends Aqua Line Services For India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal — Check Details

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has announced that Aqua Line services will be extended on March 5 in view of India's match against England in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium.

"Match night in Mumbai! Heading to the India vs England T20 Semi-Final? #AquaLine will operate extended services on 5th March to make your return journey smooth and hassle-free. Travel smart. Plan ahead. Enjoy the game!," the official handle of MMRCL shared on its official X account.

According to MMRCL, the last trains from Churchgate Metro Station will depart at 11:59 p.m. towards Aarey JVLR and 11:59 p.m. towards Cuffe Parade.

Nearest Metro Station To Wankende Stadium

Mumbai Metro Line 3 connects key areas of the city to South Mumbai. Commuters travelling to the Wankhede Stadium can get down at Churchgate metro station and exit from Gate B2 for the quickest walk to the stadium.

India vs England match

The Indian men's cricket team will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Powered by an unbeaten 50-ball 97 from Sanju Samson, India headed into the semifinals after defeating the West Indies in their last Super 8s match.

India finished second in Group 1 of the Super 8 stage with four points after winning two out of their three matches. Their only loss came against South Africa.

After sharing one win each in the last two semifinal editions, this will mark the third straight time the two sides meet at this stage of the T20 World Cup.

Where to watch the match?

You can watch the live streaming of the India-England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match on the JioHotstar app.

DTH users can catch the live telecast on Star Sports Network channels.

