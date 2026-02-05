Jeet Adani Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Divyang Jan Women On First Anniversary Of Adani Mangal Seva

Jeet Adani reaffirmed the Adani Foundation's commitment to pledging Rs 10 lakh in fixed deposits to 500 'Divyaang Jan' women who are getting married as per the 'Mangal Seva initiative'.

"When we spoke to families, we realised that for many divyaang jan women marriage can be joyful and meaningful, but it can also bring anxiety about finance health and long-term security, we felt very strongly that if we're going to do something, it has to reduce that anxiety sustainably and not add to it," the Adani Airports director said in a speech commemorating the first anniversary.

He stated that the Adani Group has taken an important step, by recognising Divyang Jan not through limitation but through strength and capability.

"All of this began with a belief, a belief that marriage should not begin with fear, a belief that support should not feel like dependence and a belief that dignity is not something that should be earned but something everyone deserves," Adani said.

The interest from this fixed deposit will support the recipient every year and after 10 years, the full amount will belong to her. "But this FD is not just money, it is reassurance, it is a choice, it is a safety net that allows a woman to plan her life with confidence. Very early on we realised something very important, Mangal Seva is not about giving, it's about standing beside," Jeet Adani said.

Adani spoke about a woman who he met who was hearing impaired, and after marriage was worried that she would always be someone who needed help, he said that over time, over the last year, the interest that she received and planned for helped her begin contributing at home and planning her child's future.

"And that shift from being worried about and being listened to, changes how a person sees herself, that is the heart of Mangal Seva. And these stories are the reason we continue this journey," Adani said.

"Yes, 500 women were supported this year, but numbers don't capture how we feel. What moves us is seeing this fear turn into confidence, seeing this silence turn into voice and seeing someone plan for the future without hesitation," he added.

Adani said that Mangal Seva has taught the foundation that sometimes the greatest support is one that stays quietly in the background, steady, dependable and respectful.

"This journey would not have been possible without the entire Adani Foundation team, partners and the families who trusted us.The Mangal Seva family is an extended family and we hope it grows year after year," Adani stated.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.