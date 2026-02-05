Amit Shah To Launch Bharat Taxi: How Is It Different From Ola, Uber? All You Need To Know

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will launch 'Bharat Taxi' hailed to be India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform after a successful two-month pilot operation, an official statement said.

Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and established on June 6, 2025, Bharat Taxi is operated by eight top cooperative organisations. The platform began pilot operations on December 2 in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. The service aims to expand across all states and cities within two years.

Over 3 lakh drivers have joined the platform, more than 1 lakh users have registered, and over 10,000 rides completed daily in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat during the pilot operations, the ministry informed.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "How many people can come together through cooperation, pooling small amounts of capital to make a big beginning—‘Bharat Taxi' is an example of this. Today is a very important day for taxi driver sisters and brothers. The launch of ‘Bharat Taxi,' the first taxi service in the cooperative sector started by them, will take place in New Delhi. Through ‘Bharat Taxi,' the driver sisters and brothers will not only be able to earn more profit but will also become its owners with dignity. I am eager to participate in this program today."

सहकारिता से बहुत सारे लोग मिलकर छोटी-छोटी पूँजी लगाकर कैसे बड़ी शुरुआत कर सकते हैं, ‘भारत टैक्सी' इसका उदाहरण है।



आज का दिन टैक्सी चालक बहनों-भाइयों के लिए बहुत ही अहम है। उनके द्वारा शुरू की गई सहकारी क्षेत्र की पहली टैक्सी सर्विस ‘भारत टैक्सी' का नई दिल्ली में शुभारंभ होगा।… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 5, 2026



What Is Bharat Taxi?

Bharat Taxi is India's first cooperative-led, driver-owned ride-hailing platform, officially launched today, February 5, 2026, as a surge-free, zero-commission alternative to apps like Ola and Uber. The platform operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, with direct distribution of profits to drivers.

Bharat Taxi prioritises social security for 'Sarathis' through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings, and a dedicated driver support system. Support centres are being operated at seven key locations in Delhi.

The platform provides rapid emergency assistance, verified ride data, and allows drivers the freedom to work on other platforms without any exclusivity clauses. To promote women's empowerment, initiatives such as “Bike Didi” are being implemented, under which more than 150 women drivers have joined Bharat Taxi so far.

Bharat Taxi Launch Day

Today, the top six performing Sarathis will be honoured for their contributions. Shah will distribute share certificates to these drivers, reinforcing the 'Sarathi Hi Malik' (driver is the owner) principle.

Each honoured Sarathi will receive personal accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh and family health insurance of Rs 5 lakh. Nine MoUs will be signed with public and private stakeholders to strengthen operational integration, digital empowerment, safety and service delivery. Over 1,200 Sarathis from across the country are expected to attend the launch.

How Is Bharat Taxi Different From Ola, Uber?

Here are some features of Bharat Taxi that makes them different from Ola and Uber:

Bharat Taxi follows a cooperative, driver‑owned model, unlike Ola and Uber which are private, profit‑driven companies. Drivers on Bharat Taxi pay no commission. Instead, they keep the full fare unlike Ola and Uber which deduct commissions per ride. Passengers can expect lesser fare with Bharat Taxi with officials estimating up to 30% lower prices compared to private aggregators due to the zero‑commission model. The platform integrates with public transport systems, including metro services, to support multimodal travel.

