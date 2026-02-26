Actor Ranya Rao Named In Rs 102-Crore Gold Smuggling Case Chargesheet Under PMLA

Kannada actor Ranya Rao has been named in a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Rs 102-crore gold smuggling case, reported NDTV. The chargesheet was submitted before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Bengaluru.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, the smuggling syndicate allegedly brought more than 127 kilograms of gold into India within a year and disposed of it in the domestic market through a network of handlers and jewellers.

Along with Ranya Rao, the agency has also named Tarun Konduru, described as her associate, and Bellari-based gold dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain in the prosecution complaint, which is equivalent to a chargesheet. Ranya Rao (33) and the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested last year at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Officials intercepted her while she was allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.2 kilograms of gold. Investigators stated that a portion of the gold was worn on her body, while the remaining quantity was hidden inside her clothing.



Revenue officials grew suspicious after noting that it was her fourth trip from Dubai within a span of 15 days. She was reportedly stopped just a few feet away from the airport exit, leading to the seizure.



Following her arrest, officials conducted searches at her residence, where she lived with her husband. During the search, authorities claimed to have recovered gold jewellery valued at Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.



The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the actor was part of a wider smuggling network and earned large commissions for transporting gold from Dubai to Bengaluru.

The agency stated that she was paid approximately Rs 4 to 5 lakh for smuggling one kilogram of gold.

As per the investigation, the proceeds from the illegal sale of gold were generated in cash and routed through “hawala” channels both within India and abroad.



The agency further noted that the probe revealed an “organised” and “structured” mechanism behind the smuggling operation.



On the other hand, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had imposed a penalty of Rs 102 crore on Ranya Rao in connection with the case. Ranya Rao is currently jailed at the Bengaluru Central Prison, while further proceedings in the case are underway before the PMLA court.

