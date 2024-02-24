New Israeli Settlements In West Bank Are Illegal And Inconsistent With International Law: Blinken

“At the same time, we have many countries in the region that are working together on a plan for post-conflict Gaza. I think that’s very important, and I’ve spent some time with some of our Arab partners, including recently on the margins of the G20, talking about just as we did when we were at the Munich Security Conference together. So, it’s important that we have, again, a necessary plan, but one also that’s consistent with basic principles that I think many countries share about what has to be Gaza’s future,” said the Secretary of State.