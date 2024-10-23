Pakistan Finance Chief Sees ‘Encouraging’ China Debt Talks

Pakistan is getting a promising response from China over its request to lengthen maturities for Belt and Road Initiative loans, according to its finance minister, signaling potentially more breathing room for the nation that has been squeezed by costly past borrowing.

The South Asian nation is looking to increase the maturities for debt taken to build power plants and “create enough space” to lower electricity prices, Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview in Washington. Electricity prices have tripled for some people in Pakistan in the past few years and surpassed house rent for some.

“We have just started that discussion and the response is encouraging,” Aurangzeb said Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. “These are early days in terms of those negotiations. The former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker discussed debt with Chinese officials during a visit to the country in July.

Pakistan is seeing a period of stability after securing a new $7 billion loan program from the IMF. It has also seen partners including China roll over debt of $16 billion from a total of about $26 billion due in the current fiscal year that started in July. The government also plans to initiate discussions on obtaining additional financing from the IMF through its climate resiliency fund, he said.