Sikti Election Results 2025: Vijay Kumar Mandal Vs Hari Narayan Pramanik — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for Sikti (Araria), where Vijay Kumar Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Hari Narayan Pramanik of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The other candidates are Bhola Prasad Singh from BSP, Dinesh Kumar Arya from AAP, Md Raghib from Jan Suraaj Party and some independents.

Sikti is a General category assembly seat situated in the Araria district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Araria Parliament Seat.

Sikti went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.

Here is all you need to know about the Sikti constituency: