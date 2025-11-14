Sikti Election Results 2025: Vijay Kumar Mandal Vs Hari Narayan Pramanik — Who's Winning?
Sikti is a General category assembly seat situated in the Araria district. It one of the six assembly segments of the Araria Parliament Seat.
Counting is underway for Sikti (Araria), where Vijay Kumar Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing Hari Narayan Pramanik of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The other candidates are Bhola Prasad Singh from BSP, Dinesh Kumar Arya from AAP, Md Raghib from Jan Suraaj Party and some independents.
Sikti went to the polls on Nov. 11, as part of the second phase of the Bihar elections 2025.
Here is all you need to know about the Sikti constituency:
Demographics, Prominent Parties, Past Wins And More
Sikti is a border-district seat with a BJP hold in 2020. The opposition is, however, fragmented.
In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Sikti had 2,88,031 registered voters and 405 polling stations.
In 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Vijay Kumar Mandal won against Shatrughan Prasad Suman who shifted to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 7.59%. The voter turnout of Sikti in the 2020 Assembly Election was 62.24%
In 2015, Sikti saw 63.95% voting, where Vijay Kumar Mandal won against Shatrughan Prasad Suman of JD(U) with a margin of 4.89%.
A voter turnout of 66.91% was registered in Bihar's legislative assembly elections.
It was one of the most high-stakes political contests in the country between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Besides this, new entrant Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj fought for all 243 seats. The voting took place in two phases on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.