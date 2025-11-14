Rosera Election Results 2025: BJP's Birendra Kumar Vs Congress's Braj Kishore Ravi — Who's Winning?

Rosera is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the first phase of assembly election. Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Jan Suraaj Party are fighting to capture power in Rosera. This seat is reserved for the scheduled cast.

The sitting Member of Legislative Assembly is Birendra Kumar. He is associated with BJP. Kumar won the seat from Nagendra Kumar Pawan of Congress in 2020 assembly election with 87,163 votes and a margin of 16.47%.

Paswan secured 51,419 votes in the previous election. Krishna Raj from Lok Janshakti Party, Vijay Kumar Ram from BSP, and independent candidates — Shrawan Kumar, and Surendra Das were other runner ups in the election.

The total voter turnout in the seat was 55.08% in Rosera in 2020 Assembly election.