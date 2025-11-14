Mokama Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mokama Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh Leads With Clear Margin

Anant Kumar Singh leads the Mokama seat in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 with a clear margin, according to early live results NDTV.

Singh of the JDU has received 4,524 votes, placing him ahead in the constituency, data from NDTV showed, while Veena Devi of the RJD is in second place with 1,808 votes.

Priyadarshi Piyush of the JSP has 262 votes, while Dr Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar of the AAP has 67 votes. Independent candidates Anil Kumar and Vikash Kumar have 34 and 29 votes respectively. Rahul Kumar of LOKHAP has 23 votes, and Manju Kumari of PPSP has 17 votes.