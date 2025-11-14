Mokama Assembly Election Results LIVE: Mokama Results LIVE: JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh Leads With Clear Margin
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Anant Kumar Singh leads the Mokama seat in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 with a clear margin, according to early live results NDTV.
Singh of the JDU has received 4,524 votes, placing him ahead in the constituency, data from NDTV showed, while Veena Devi of the RJD is in second place with 1,808 votes.
Priyadarshi Piyush of the JSP has 262 votes, while Dr Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar of the AAP has 67 votes. Independent candidates Anil Kumar and Vikash Kumar have 34 and 29 votes respectively. Rahul Kumar of LOKHAP has 23 votes, and Manju Kumari of PPSP has 17 votes.
Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections project a decisive NDA victory with 121-167 seats (e.g., Axis My India: NDA 121-141, MGB 98-118; Today's Chanakya: NDA ~160), driven by strong female turnout (71%) and welfare appeal, while MGB is forecast at 70-118 seats and Jan Suraaj at 0-5, with Mokama tipped as an NDA retain amid Anant Singh's influence.
The Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Mokama, has been a BJP stronghold recently: Shatrughan Sinha (BJP) won in 2014 with 485,905 votes, Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) in 2019 with 607,506 votes, and Shatrughan Sinha (BJP, now with TMC) in 2024 defeating Congress's Kunal Singh by 265,805 votes.
Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Munger voted on Nov. 6.
Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.