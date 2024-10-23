Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Issues First List Of 45 Candidates

The Shiv Sena on late Tuesday night released its first list of 45 candidates for the Nov. 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, nominating Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in Thane city and over half a dozen cabinet members from their respective seats.

The ruling party has re-nominated almost all the MLAs who backed Shinde when he led a revolt against the then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022. Shinde will seek re-election from Kopri-Panchpakhadi in adjoining Thane city.

The party has fielded ministers Gulabrao Patil, Deepak Kesarkar, Abdul Sattar and Shamburaj Desai from Jalgaon Rural, Sawantwadi, Sillod and Patan, respectively.

Another cabinet member, Dada Bhuse, will contest from the Malegaon Outer assembly constituency in Nashik district. Ministers Uday Samant and Tanaji Sawant have been fielded from Ratnagiri and Paranda, respectively.