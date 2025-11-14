Khajauli Election Results 2025: BJP's Arun Shankar Prasad Vs RJD's Braj Kishor Yadav — Who's Winning?

Counting of votes is underway in Khajauli, where a Bharatiya Janata Party versus Rashtriya Janata Dal contest is taking place. The BJP fielded Arun Shankar Prasad, whereas the RJD issued its ticket to Braj Kishor Yadav.

Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025. Khajauli voted on Nov. 11. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Md Sabir of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Rajdev Das and Rakesh Kumar Raushan, both contesting as independents, Ram Babu Yadav as an independent, Ratneshwar Jha of the Aadarsh Mithila Party and Rupam Kumari of the Jan Suraaj Party, a party founded by Prashant Kishor. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Khajauli was conducted on Nov. 11 as part of the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for the second phase across the state.