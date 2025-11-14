Keoti Election Result 2025 Live: BJP's Murari Mohan Jha Vs. RJD's Faraz Fatmi — Who's Winning?

The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
In the 2020 Assembly elections, BJP’s Murari Mohan Jha won the Keoti seat with 56.4% of the votes, defeating RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui by a margin of 76,372 votes.
Keoti Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.
The counting of votes for Keoti will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.