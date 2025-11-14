Bochahan Election Result 2025 Live: Amar Kumar Paswan Vs. Abhay Kumar — Who's Winning?

Business NewsAssembly Elections 2025Bochahan Election Result 2025 Live: Amar Kumar Paswan Vs. Abhay Kumar — Who's Winning?
Bochahan election results will be announced today, catch all th e live updates here.

14 Nov 2025, 09:20 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar election 2025.</p></div>
The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.
Bochahan Election Result Live Update: Who's Leading In Early Trend

Vote counting is underway in Bihar’s Bochahan (SC) constituency, with early trends showing RJD’s Amar Kumar Paswan in the lead.


Bochahan Election Result 2025: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 a.m.

The counting of votes for Bochahan will commence at 8 am. The Election Commission of India will tally the votes cast in the Bihar Assembly election 2025 today. The polls were held in two phases, Nov. 6 and 11, and recorded a turnout of 67.13%, the highest ever since 1951.


