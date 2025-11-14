Bihpur Election Results 2025: BJP's Kumar Shailendra Vs VIP's Arpana Kumari — Who's Winning?
Bihpur is one of the community development blocks in Bhagalpur district. BJP's Kumar Shailendra is facing Arpana Kumari of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (MGB) and Pawan Choudhary of Jan Suraaj Party.
Counting is underway for the Bihpur seat in Bihar, where BJP's Kumar Shailendra is facing Arpana Kumari of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (MGB) and Pawan Choudhary of the Jan Suraaj Party.
Bihpur is one of the community development blocks in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Bihpur constituency is one of the six Assembly segments of the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat.
The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 65.6%.
In the 2020 assembly polls, Kumar Shailendra had won by a margin of 4% over RJD's Shailesh Kumar.
Varsha Rani of the RJD had won in the 2015 elections against Kumar Shailendra by 8.9% margin.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases, is mainly a battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan and the Jan Suraaj Party.
While the NDA comprises BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM); the Mahagathbandhan bloc has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
NDTV's Poll Of Exit Polls, which is an aggregate of the predictions, suggests the NDA will win 146 seats, well over the majority mark of 122, the Mahagathbandhan will be restricted to just 91 — 19 lower than its 2020 tally of 110 — and the Jan Suraaj Party will get just 1 seat.