Bihpur Election Results 2025: BJP's Kumar Shailendra Vs VIP's Arpana Kumari — Who's Winning?

Counting is underway for the Bihpur seat in Bihar, where BJP's Kumar Shailendra is facing Arpana Kumari of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (MGB) and Pawan Choudhary of the Jan Suraaj Party.

Bihpur is one of the community development blocks in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district. Bihpur constituency is one of the six Assembly segments of the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat.

The constituency, which is one of the 243 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, voted in the second phase of polling on November 11, 2025. The voter turnout was 65.6%.