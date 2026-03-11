US Recognises India's Russian Oil Purchases As Vital For Global Market Stability

The United States has acknowledged India's significant role in stabilising global energy markets, with American Ambassador Sergio Gor emphasising that New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian crude remain an important component of worldwide price moderation.

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor said India had been “a great partner in maintaining stable oil prices around the world,” noting that the country's status as one of the world's largest consumers and refiners of crude gives it an outsized influence on international markets.

“The United States recognises ongoing purchases of Russian oil are a part of this effort,” he said, in a rare direct endorsement of India's current import strategy.

India's acquisition of heavily discounted Russian crude has surged since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, and this has been a sore thorn in relations with the United States.

However, Washington has maintained that India's decisions are rooted in its national energy security needs. Ambassador Gor's remarks signal a continued understanding of those priorities, even as the US pushes for broader alignment on price cap mechanisms aimed at limiting Russian revenue.

Calling for closer cooperation between the two countries, Gor stressed that energy market stability was a shared objective. “It is essential for the United States and India to work hand in hand for market stability for Americans and Indians,” he wrote, underscoring the mutual dependence created by global supply chains and rising energy demand.

India currently imports more than 85% of its oil requirements, making price volatility a critical economic concern. As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape global energy flows, Washington's public acknowledgment of India's role suggests a pragmatic recognition of New Delhi's importance—not just as a key Asian market but also as a stabilising force in turbulent times.

