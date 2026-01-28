Get App
LIVE UPDATES

US Fed Meeting Live: S&P 500 Hits Historic 7,000-Mark Ahead Of FOMC Decision

The Federal Open Markets Committee of the US Federal Reserve will announce the decision regarding the interest rate after midnight.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
15 minutes ago

The Federal Open Markets Committee of the US Federal Reserve will announce the decision regarding the interest rate after midnight. The monetary policy will be released at 12:30 a.m. India time and Chairman Jerome Powell will brief the media at 1:00 a.m. 

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the US Fed's first meeting of 2026.

Jan 28, 2026 20:28 (IST)
US Fed Meeting Live Updates: What To Expect From Policy Meet?

The Fed's two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, with policymakers expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 3.5-3.75%. No new economic or policy projections are scheduled, but investors generally expect the Fed to pause further rate cuts until June, likely under Powell's successor.

According to a Reuters report, market-based inflation expectations and longer-term US bond yields show no widespread concern about the central bank's future.

Powell will hold his usual post-meeting press conference on Wednesday. However, it is anticipated that the focus will be less on the policy than on events between meetings. These include a Justice Department subpoena and threatened criminal probe, which prompted the central bank chief to issue a response saying it is part of Trump's campaign to pressure him for rate cuts.

Jan 28, 2026 20:13 (IST)
US Fed Meeting Live Updates: S&P 500 Hits Historic 7,000-Mark

The US equity benchmark S&P 500 index hit an all-time high of 7,000 during early trading session on Wednesday, hours before the US Fed announces its monetary policy decision.

Wall Street Snapshot:

  • S&P 500 rises 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 rises 0.7% 
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 0.1% 
  • Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rises 0.3% 
  • Bitcoin rises 1% to $89,867.92 
  • WTI Crude Rises 1.1% To $63.07/Barrel 
  • Spot Gold rises 1.6% to $5,260.94  
  • 10-Year Treasury Yield unchanged at 4.24%

Jan 28, 2026 20:09 (IST)
US Fed Meeting Live Updates: Decision Day

The United States Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged following its two-day key meeting on Wednesday. The ongoing Fed meeting comes amid reports that the central bank is facing unusual political pressure from the Trump administration for rate cuts. Only three US Fed policy meetings remain before Chairman Jerome Powell's eight-year stint as the world's top central banker ends.

