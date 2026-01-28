US Fed Meeting Live: S&P 500 Hits Historic 7,000-Mark Ahead Of FOMC Decision

The Fed's two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, with policymakers expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 3.5-3.75%. No new economic or policy projections are scheduled, but investors generally expect the Fed to pause further rate cuts until June, likely under Powell's successor.

According to a Reuters report, market-based inflation expectations and longer-term US bond yields show no widespread concern about the central bank's future.

Powell will hold his usual post-meeting press conference on Wednesday. However, it is anticipated that the focus will be less on the policy than on events between meetings. These include a Justice Department subpoena and threatened criminal probe, which prompted the central bank chief to issue a response saying it is part of Trump's campaign to pressure him for rate cuts.