Defence Cannot Be Compromised: Sitharaman Explains Budget Priorities To Students

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interaction with students following the presentation of Union Budget 2026-27, highlighted the steps taken by the government for the preparation of the financial document. She pointed out that national defence is one area that cannot be compromised by the government.

The entire process of preparing the Budget involves massive consultations with various stakeholders, including various government departments, ministries and finance ministers of states.

The purpose is to understand the needs of all stakeholders, the aspirations and requirements of the general public. One of the goals of the government through the Budget is to ensure that the money it spends "reaches the last mile".

"It is necessary to ensure that the minimum support system for those in desperate need is met. At the same time, not all resources can be spent there; you also need to physically build the country. The country needs infrastructure, village roads, hospitals, and good schools," she said in the interaction that was televised by DD News on Sunday.

"Above all, national defence cannot be compromised. Operation Sindoor showed how defence spending over the last 10 years has helped. I remember that when I was in defence, bulletproof jackets were not available for soldiers. They had guns, but not enough ammunition. A gun alone is not enough—firepower matters. So, it is about setting priorities. The nation must be secure, farmers must produce enough, and their produce must be purchased at a reasonable price," she added.

Notably, in the FY27 Budget, the government set aside Rs 7.84 lakh crore as defence outlay for 2026-27. This marked a hike of 15% compared to Rs 6.81 lakh crore in the preceding year.

