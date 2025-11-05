'US-India Trade Talks To Continue’: White House Says Trump, Modi Speak Frequently
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated a revival in India-US trade negotiations.
US President Donald Trump is ‘very positive’ about India-US ties and he often speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Tuesday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the trade teams from both countries will continue to hold ‘very serious discussions’ on the topic.
“The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship,” Leavitt said at a press conference responding to a question about the future of the India-US relationship.
Leavitt also outlined that President Trump recently spoke to PM Modi directly during Diwali celebrations at the Oval Office and they speak frequently.
“A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian- American officials here at the White House. We have a great US Ambassador to India, Mr Sergio Gor. I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and they speak pretty frequently,” Leavitt added.
Commenting on the trade negotiations with India, she added that the US President’s trade team will continue discussions with India.
“The President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic,” the US Press Secretary said.
Last week in South Korea, Trump hinted at a revival in trade talks with India. He hoped to reach a new trade deal with India. The negotiations were affected after President Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% in response to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. While speaking ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) on Oct. 28, Trump also called PM Modi the “nicest looking man”.
In the past few weeks, Trump has made several claims about India stopping oil trade with Russia, which has been a major contention in Indo-US ties recently.
The US President first imposed a 25% tariff on Indian goods on July 30, followed a week later by an additional 25%, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. After the US sanctions on leading Russian crude exporters, Rosneft and Lukoil, Indian refiners also reduced their imports from Russia.