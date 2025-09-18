RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Stresses On Fiscal Discipline, Quality Expenditure For Growth

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday at the 35th Conference of State Finance Secretaries emphasised on the importance of fiscal discipline for promoting economic growth and prosperity.

The Governor also stressed the need for the states to focus on improving the quality of expenditure and ensuring prudence in off-budget borrowings.

The theme of the Conference was 'Journey towards Economic Prosperity through the Path of Fiscal Consolidation', the Reserve Bank of India said in a release.

Malhotra also underscored the importance of active coordination between the states and the Reserve Bank for effective implementation of various initiatives being undertaken in the areas of currency management, financial inclusion, and Unified Lending Interface, it added.

The meeting reviewed, inter alia, cash management and market borrowings by the states and issues relating to fiscal consolidation.

The conference was attended by Secretary, Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) and finance secretaries of 28 States and two Union Territories. Officials from the Ministry of Finance, Controller General of Accounts and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India also participated.

(With inputs from PTI)