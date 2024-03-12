Mandaviya Launches SIDBI Scheme For Jan Aushadi Kendra Operators
The loan from SIDBI will be made available to small operators of Jan Aushadi Kendra without any collateral, he said after launching the scheme and a dedicated website for this.
Health and Chemicals & Fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the credit assistance scheme of SIDBI for Jan Aushadi Kendra operators will strengthen and help in further expanding the network.
The loan from SIDBI will be made available to small operators of Jan Aushadi Kendra without any collateral, he said after launching the scheme and a dedicated website for this.
The scheme of SIDBI will help operators of Jan Aushadi Kendra for starting business or expansion, he added.
The credit guarantee on such loans whether working capital or term loan is being provided by Credit Guarantee Fund Trust For Micro And Small Enterprises.
"Medicines which are affordable and accessible are an essential requirement for any society...From only 80 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 2014, there are around 11,000 units operating across the country today," Mandaviya said.
It is estimated that around 10-12 lakh people visit these Jan Aushadhi Kendras every day, providing them with significant savings and access to requisite medicines, he added.
Highlighting the Union Government’s efforts towards strengthening the network of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country, Mandaviya said that a lot of effort has gone into making the procurement process robust, expanding the basket of products offered, maintaining a regular supply chain network as well as in ensuring stringent quality checks and control.
He also emphasised that the government provided financial assistance to individual operators of these Jan Aushadhi Kendras, including additional assistance for those located in remote and hilly regions, to encourage them to open these centres.
On the tie-up between SIDBI and PMBI, the minister stated that it will emerge as a blessing for the small and new entrepreneurs of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
The government has set a target to have 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country by March 31, 2026.
Till January 31, 2024, about 10,624 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras were functional across the country.
In 2022-23, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India registered sales of Rs 1,235.95 crore which led to savings of around Rs 7,416 crore to the citizens.
Around 1,965 generic drugs and 293 surgical items are sold through the outlets at affordable rates.
As per a government statement, Indian citizens have saved more than Rs 28,000 crore over the last 10 years period while buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.