NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceLabour Ministry Orders EPFO To Ensure Employees' UANs Are Active
ADVERTISEMENT

Labour Ministry Orders EPFO To Ensure Employees' UANs Are Active

EPFO will involve their zonal and regional offices for effective outreach, the ministry said in a statement.

21 Nov 2024, 06:08 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO's comprehensive online services.</p><p>Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) building exterior at Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, Bandra East, Mumbai.(Photographer:Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO's comprehensive online services.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) building exterior at Bhavishya Nidhi Bhavan, Bandra East, Mumbai.(Photographer:Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit) 

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has directed the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to ensure the Universal Account Number of employees is active to avail the benefits of Employment Linked Incentive Scheme. EPFO will involve their zonal and regional offices for effective outreach, the ministry said in a statement.

"To ensure that maximum number of employers and employees benefit from the ELI Scheme, it has directed EPFO to work in a campaign mode with employers and ensure activation of UAN of employees," the Ministry said.

UAN activation provides employees with seamless access to EPFO's comprehensive online services, enabling them to efficiently manage their Provident Fund accounts, view and download PF passbooks, submit online claims for withdrawals, advances, or transfers, update personal details, and track claims in real time.

ALSO READ

EPFO Pension Scheme: Wait Till The Age Of 60 And Unlock Higher Benefits, Check Key Details
Opinion
EPFO Pension Scheme: Wait Till The Age Of 60 And Unlock Higher Benefits, Check Key Details
Read More

This allows employees 24/7 access to EPFO services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical visits to EPFO offices.

In the first stage, employers are required to complete the process of UAN activation through Aadhaar-based OTP for all their employees joining in the current financial year by Nov. 30, 2024, starting with the latest joinees.

They must then complete the process for all employees working with them.

In the second stage, UAN activation will include facility of biometric authentication through face-recognition technology.

ALSO READ

How To Find Your UAN Number Online? Know Pre-Conditions, Benefits And More
Opinion
How To Find Your UAN Number Online? Know Pre-Conditions, Benefits And More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT