India Wants To Be The World’s Next Growth Driver

Strumpf: So there's two ways of looking at that. You could make the case that India doesn't need China to slow down to advance. it's economic growth is not zero sum, and China and India actually have very robust economic ties. And so a slowing in China isn't on all fronts, necessarily good for India. I think what certainly what Modi recognizes and what many foreign investors are kind of keying in on is that there is this growing desire around the world to kind of de-risk away from China. we hear a lot of talk of this, what's called this China-plus one strategy where if you're a big manufacturer or, multinational like Apple or Samsung or something that's had a big footprint in China for a long time, you don't necessarily want to do that pull out of China because you've got, say in the case of Apple, I think really deep roots there and a massive supply chain that, that can't really be replicated overnight anywhere else. Um, but you know, you're mindful of both the slowdown happening in China and of the shifting geopolitical winds.