India's Industrial Output Rises To 4.8% In July
The Index of Industrial Production grew 4.8% in July, compared to 4.2% in June.
India's industrial output grew at a faster pace in July compared to a month ago, led by electricity.
The Index of Industrial Production grew 4.8% in July, as compared to a revised estimate of 4.7% in June, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.
A poll of economists by Bloomberg had forecast IIP growth at 4.6%.
Sectoral Estimates (YoY)
Mining output rose 3.7% in July.
Manufacturing output grew 4.6%.
Electricity generation rose 7.9%.
Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:
Primary goods output rose 5.9%.
Capital goods output increased 12%.
Intermediate goods output grew 6.8%.
Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 4.9%.
Consumer durables output rose 8.2%.
Consumer non-durables output fell 4.4%.