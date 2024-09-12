NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia's Industrial Output Rises To 4.8% In July
India's Industrial Output Rises To 4.8% In July

The Index of Industrial Production grew 4.8% in July, compared to 4.2% in June.

12 Sep 2024, 05:59 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

India's industrial output grew at a faster pace in July compared to a month ago, led by electricity.

The Index of Industrial Production grew 4.8% in July, as compared to a revised estimate of 4.7% in June, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday.

A poll of economists by Bloomberg had forecast IIP growth at 4.6%.

Sectoral Estimates (YoY)

  • Mining output rose 3.7% in July.

  • Manufacturing output grew 4.6%.

  • Electricity generation rose 7.9%.

Industrial output, as classified by the end use of goods, showed:

  • Primary goods output rose 5.9%.

  • Capital goods output increased 12%.

  • Intermediate goods output grew 6.8%.

  • Infrastructure and construction goods output gained 4.9%.

  • Consumer durables output rose 8.2%.

  • Consumer non-durables output fell 4.4%.

