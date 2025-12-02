'Glass Half Full, Half Empty' — DBS Bank Economist Radhika Rao's Take On India's GDP, IIP Numbers

DBS Bank Ltd. Executive Director and Senior Economist Radhika Rao compared the present situation of the Indian economy with a glass which is half empty and half full.

India's GDP expanded 8.2% in the July-September quarter of the current financial year, the fastest growth in six quarters. The Bloomberg estimate was 7.4%.

The GDP data comes at a lag. So, the current data is still showing the picture of July–September. After taking out the statistical impact, the deflector impact, there are some positive developments, especially on the consumption front, where a bit of lift was noticed. The full impact of GST 2.0 was not reflected in those numbers, Rao said in an interview to NDTV Profit.