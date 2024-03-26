Current Account Deficit Eases To $10.5 Billion In October-December 2023

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceCurrent Account Deficit Eases To $10.5 Billion In October-December 2023
India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $10.5 billion in Q3 FY24, as compared with $11.4 billion in the previous quarter.

26 Mar 2024, 06:11 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@sharonmccutcheon?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Alexander Grey</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/1-usa-dollar-banknotes-8lnbXtxFGZw?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
India's current account deficit eased in the October–December 2023 period, aided by a lower merchandise trade deficit.

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in Q3 FY24, lower than $11.4 billion (1.3% of GDP) in Q2 FY24 and $16.8 billion (2% of GDP) in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to data published by the RBI on Tuesday.

  • The merchandise trade deficit of $71.6 billion was marginally higher than $71.3 billion during Q3 FY23.

  • Services exports grew by 5.2% year-on-year, on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net service receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago, which helped cushion the current account deficit.

  • Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $13.2 billion from $12.7 billion a year ago.

  • Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $31.4 billion, an increase of 2.1% over their level during the corresponding period a year ago.

  • In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion as compared with a net inflow of $2 billion in Q3 FY23.

  • Foreign portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $12 billion, higher than $4.6 billion during Q3 FY23.

  • External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of $2.6 billion in Q3 FY24, as compared with a net outflow of $2.5 billion a year ago.

  • Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of $3.9 billion than $2.6 billion a year ago.

  • There was an accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of $6 billion in Q3 FY24, as compared with an accretion of $11.1 billion a year ago.

