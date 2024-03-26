Current Account Deficit Eases To $10.5 Billion In October-December 2023

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $10.5 billion (1.2% of GDP) in Q3 FY24, lower than $11.4 billion (1.3% of GDP) in Q2 FY24 and $16.8 billion (2% of GDP) in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to data published by the RBI on Tuesday.

The merchandise trade deficit of $71.6 billion was marginally higher than $71.3 billion during Q3 FY23.

Services exports grew by 5.2% year-on-year, on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net service receipts increased both sequentially and from a year ago, which helped cushion the current account deficit.

Net outgo on the primary income account, primarily reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $13.2 billion from $12.7 billion a year ago.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $31.4 billion, an increase of 2.1% over their level during the corresponding period a year ago.

In the financial account, foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $4.2 billion as compared with a net inflow of $2 billion in Q3 FY23.

Foreign portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $12 billion, higher than $4.6 billion during Q3 FY23.

External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of $2.6 billion in Q3 FY24, as compared with a net outflow of $2.5 billion a year ago.

Non-resident deposits recorded a higher net inflow of $3.9 billion than $2.6 billion a year ago.