Here’s Where To Eat And Drink At The Davos World Economic Forum

Ochsen is as known for the individual square hot stones it uses to cook slabs of meat as for the array of meats that can be slapped atop them. Among the options: venison, lamb, Swiss rib-eye, bison and even zebra filet, many of which can be cut to sizes from 180 to 400 grams (about 6 oz to 14 oz). Prices range from 39 Swiss francs to 69 Swiss francs and include a choice of sides such as grilled vegetables and house-made spaetzle. Bonus: Diners get bibs to protect their clothing. Ochsen is accepting bookings through its website, as well as walk-ins.