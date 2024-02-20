Whirlpool India Falls Over 4% As Promoters Plans To Divest Stake

Whirlpool stock fell as much as 4.75% during the day to Rs 1,268 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.97% lower at Rs 1,291.7 apiece, compared to a 0.18% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:32 a.m.

It has declined 0.36% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12,198 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 31.4.

Five out of the 13 analysts tracking Whirlpool have a 'buy' rating on the stock, as many four recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 3%.