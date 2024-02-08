Tata Consumer Q3 Profit Fall Pulls Shares To Lowest Since Feb. 1

Shares of the company fell 2.68%, the lowest level since Feb. 1, before paring some losses to trade 2.40% lower at 10:27 a.m. This compares to a 0.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 57.23% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.13.

Of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 5.1%.