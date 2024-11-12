NMDC Share Price Falls After Q2 Revenue Misses Estimates

NMDC Ltd.'s share price dropped by 4.35% following the announcement of its second quarter financial results, which fell short of analysts' expectations. The iron ore major reported a 17% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 1,196 crore, missing the Rs 1,432 crore consensus estimate by Bloomberg. Revenue increased by 23% to Rs 4,919 crore, although it also came in below the expected Rs 5,058 crore.

The growth was driven primarily by its iron ore segment, which saw an 18% rise in revenue to Rs 4,749 crore, while its pellets and other minerals segment posted a 3.2-fold increase to Rs 199 crore. However, this segment recorded losses of Rs 141 crore, with higher sequential and annual losses.

The board approved a bonus share issue in a 2:1 ratio, meaning two fully paid-up shares will be issued for each existing share. A total of over 586 crore shares will be distributed by Jan. 10, 2025, funded through Rs 103.4 crore from the Capital Redemption Reserve and Rs 482.7 crore from the General Reserve. Additionally, the board approved increasing NMDC's authorised share capital from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, subject to requisite approvals.

India's largest iron ore producer, NMDC, has a 60.79% government ownership stake.