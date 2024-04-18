Angel One Surges After Profit Jumps 27%

On the NSE, Angel One's stock rose as much as 8.69% during the day to Rs 3,100 apiece, the highest since April 4. It was trading 3.49% higher at Rs 2,951 per share, compared to a 0.38% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 09:38 a.m.

The share price has risen 127.50% in the last 12 months and fallen 15.56% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.81.

Six out of the nine analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 23.7%.