Fino Payments Shares Rise 7% As It Seeks Small Finance Bank Licence

On the NSE, shares of Fino Payments rose as much as 6.86% during the day to Rs 310.80 apiece, the highest since Nov. 2. It was trading 2.7% higher at Rs 298.70 apiece, compared to a 0.6% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:09 a.m.

The share price has risen 11.2% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.37, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Both the analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 33.9%.