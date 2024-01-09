Fino Payments Shares Rise 7% As It Seeks Small Finance Bank Licence

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksFino Payments Shares Rise 7% As It Seeks Small Finance Bank Licence
The lender has applied under the 'on tap' licencing norms of the Reserve Bank of India, according to a release by the central bank on Monday.

09 Jan 2024
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fino Payments app (Source: Google Play)</p></div>
Fino Payments app (Source: Google Play)

Shares of Fino Payments Bank Ltd. surged nearly 7% to the highest in two over two months on Tuesday after it applied for licence to become a small finance bank.

On the NSE, shares of Fino Payments rose as much as 6.86% during the day to Rs 310.80 apiece, the highest since Nov. 2. It was trading 2.7% higher at Rs 298.70 apiece, compared to a 0.6% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:09 a.m.

The share price has risen 11.2% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 9.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.37, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Both the analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 33.9%.

